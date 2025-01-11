Bengaluru's 'Know Your Army Mela 2025' Celebrates 77th Army Day with Dazzling Displays

Bengaluru witnessed a spectacle of military prowess on Saturday as the Know Your Army Mela 2025 took center stage at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground. Celebrating the 77th Army Day, the event showcased the might and versatility of the Indian Army through roaring motorcycles, soaring para-motors, and a striking exhibition of combat equipment.

The event, organized by the Headquarters Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, attracted a large audience eager to engage with the Indian Armed Forces. Major General V T Mathew inaugurated the ceremony, which featured the national anthem and a para-motor gliding demonstration, setting the tone for a day filled with military drills, expert talks, and interactive exhibits.

Highlights included the daring performances by the SHWET ASHWA Motorcycle Display Team and cultural displays by over 2,000 schoolchildren. The event, which also honored the brave sacrifices of the Veer Naris, emphasized the Indian Army's role as 'People's Army,' fostering a deep connection with citizens and showcasing their commitment to national security and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)