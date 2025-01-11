Left Menu

Jharkhand School Principal Under Fire for Inappropriate Directive

In Jharkhand's Dhanbad, a private school principal allegedly ordered class 10 girls to remove their shirts, prompting a police complaint. Authorities have set up an investigative committee and promise legal action based on findings. Further developments in this worrying case are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing event, allegations have emerged against a principal in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, reportedly instructing class 10 female students to remove their shirts, according to officials on Saturday.

Parents have voiced their concerns, filing a complaint with the district administration, seeking stringent measures. Deputy Commissioner Madhavi Mishra confirmed the formation of a committee, comprising the District Education Officer, district welfare officer, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer, to probe the incident.

Mishra emphasized the district's intolerance towards such misconduct, asserting that appropriate legal measures would follow after investigating the school's administration. The administration awaits further details to determine subsequent actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

