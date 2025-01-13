Eknath Shinde's Nostalgic Ride at Thane's Autofest-2025

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, took a nostalgic drive down memory lane at Thane's 'Autofest-2025'. Once an auto-rickshaw driver himself, Shinde graced the event with anecdotes from his early days, engaging with vintage cars and superbikes lined up for the public.

The three-day event, beginning January 10 at JK Gram, showcased an impressive array of historic vehicles, including a 1903 classic. "This collection, valued over Rs 1,000 crore, allows us to see the evolution of automotive design," Shinde noted, taking rides in a Riveco Pure GTI bike and other standout vehicles.

Organized by Raymond and the Super Car Club Garage in celebration of Raymond's hundred years in Thane, the festival concluded with participation from esteemed dignitaries like Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. Industrialist Gautam Singhania also joined, making the festival a remarkable gathering for car enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)