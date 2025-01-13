Sultan Shah Dargah Unity Fair: A Beacon of Harmony in Tripura

The Sultan Shah Dargah Unity Fair in Tripura is a distinctive annual event that unites people of various faiths in celebrating a shared cultural and spiritual heritage. The fair, held on the 24th day of the Bengali month of Poush, underscores a legacy of Hindu-Muslim camaraderie that has endured since its inception.

Following the 1947 partition of India, the festival began with an unwritten accord between migrants Shachindramohan Lodh and Habijuddin, evolving into a symbol of communal harmony. Despite being a predominantly Hindu area now, the ritualistic observances at the shrine have been upheld for over 75 years, illustrating a profound commitment to religious unity.

Annually, the fair attracts mystics, spiritual leaders, and thousands of attendees who chant Baul and Murshedi songs through the night, seeking blessings and spiritual enrichment. Local figures like Biplob Lodh, a Hindu who worshipped at the Dargah for over 50 years, exemplify this unity. The fair has grown from a small event in 1990 to a five-day spectacle recognized by the government, showcasing cultural performances and fostering community ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)