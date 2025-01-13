Ayodhya Reverberates: Grand Celebrations for Ram Temple Anniversary

Ayodhya witnessed an air of festivity on Monday as devotees gathered in large numbers at the Ram Janmbhoomi temple to mark the culmination of a three-day celebration of the first anniversary of the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha.

The temple and its surroundings dazzled with flowers and decorative lights, reflecting the joyous spirit of the occasion. The city's streets echoed with chants and dancing, as pilgrims made their way to the historic venue.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in the celebrations, seeking blessings of Ram Lalla and performing pujas at the temple. This year's Pratishtha-Dwadashi festivities, which commenced on Saturday, included an Agnihotra ritual, mantra chanting, and other traditional ceremonies.

The architecture of the temple, constructed in the majestic Nagara style, attracted attention with its beautifully carved depictions of Hindu deities. The sacred idol of Shri Ramlalla resides in the main sanctum, drawing reverence from visitors.

The local and nationwide celebrations highlighted the significance of the Ram Temple and its deeply rooted cultural legacy, captured in traditions held since the temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremonies began.

