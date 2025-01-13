Maha Kumbh: Mankinds biggest gathering gets underway, 6 million devotees take Holy Dip on Paush Purnima

The Maha Kumbh 2025 began on Monday, with 6 million devotees already taking a holy dip in the Sangam by 9:30 AM, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. Devotees have gathered from around the world to bathe at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. The first major Shahi Snan, or Amrit Snan, will take place on Tuesday during Makar Sankranti.

The 45-day religious event is expected to witness the largest-ever human gathering, with over 40 crore people anticipated to attend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the beginning of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, calling it a "very special day" for millions of people who uphold Indian values and culture.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture. Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony." Expressing his happiness at seeing the influx of pilgrims and tourists in Prayagraj, PM Modi wished all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay.

"I am happy to see Prayagraj abuzz with countless people coming there, taking the holy dip and seeking blessings. Wishing all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay," PM Modi said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday praised the beginning of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, calling it a proud symbol of India's spiritual and cultural heritage, embodying the essence of "unity in diversity."

CM Yogi expressed his hope that the wishes of all those seeking spiritual fulfilment through meditation and bathing in the sacred waters of the Ganga would be realized. Security personnel are on high alert, patrolling by boats and horses to ensure the safety and security of the devotees at this historic religious congregation.

NDRF teams and water police of Uttar Pradesh Police deployed at places to ensure the safety and security of devotees. Traffic Police authorities have made elaborate arrangements and implemented a detailed plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and safety for devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela

Notably, the entry route to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit route will be via Triveni Marg. During the major bathing festivals, the Akshayavat Darshan will remain closed for visitors. Parking lots for vehicles coming from Jaunpur would include Chini Mill Parking, Purva Surdas Parking, Garapur Road, Samyamai Temple Kachar Parking and Badra Saunoti Rahimapur Marg, Northern/Southern Parking.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 450 million devotees are expected for the event. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26. (ANI)

