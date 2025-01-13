Left Menu

European Stocks Slide Amid Global Market Sell-off: U.S. Jobs Data Intensifies Rate Cut Concerns

European shares fell as global equities faced pressure from U.S. jobs data, reinforcing caution in rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The pan-European STOXX 600 declined, affected by losses in technology, media, aerospace, defence, and healthcare sectors, while energy stocks rose. Government bond yields remained elevated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks took a hit in a broad market sell-off Monday, sparked by U.S. jobs data that suggested the Federal Reserve might tread carefully in lowering interest rates this year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.9% by mid-morning, extending last week's tumble when surprising U.S. job growth figures and a lower unemployment rate put markets on alert.

Market analysts noted a cautious investor atmosphere in Europe, with technology and other sectors following Wall Street declines, as bond yields also surged, reflecting persistent inflation worries and central bank strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

