European Stocks Slide Amid Global Market Sell-off: U.S. Jobs Data Intensifies Rate Cut Concerns

European stocks took a hit in a broad market sell-off Monday, sparked by U.S. jobs data that suggested the Federal Reserve might tread carefully in lowering interest rates this year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.9% by mid-morning, extending last week's tumble when surprising U.S. job growth figures and a lower unemployment rate put markets on alert.

Market analysts noted a cautious investor atmosphere in Europe, with technology and other sectors following Wall Street declines, as bond yields also surged, reflecting persistent inflation worries and central bank strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)