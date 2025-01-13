European Stocks Slide Amid Global Market Sell-off: U.S. Jobs Data Intensifies Rate Cut Concerns
European shares fell as global equities faced pressure from U.S. jobs data, reinforcing caution in rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The pan-European STOXX 600 declined, affected by losses in technology, media, aerospace, defence, and healthcare sectors, while energy stocks rose. Government bond yields remained elevated.
European stocks took a hit in a broad market sell-off Monday, sparked by U.S. jobs data that suggested the Federal Reserve might tread carefully in lowering interest rates this year.
The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.9% by mid-morning, extending last week's tumble when surprising U.S. job growth figures and a lower unemployment rate put markets on alert.
Market analysts noted a cautious investor atmosphere in Europe, with technology and other sectors following Wall Street declines, as bond yields also surged, reflecting persistent inflation worries and central bank strategies.
