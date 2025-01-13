Left Menu

Married couple held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.41 cr at Delhi airport: Customs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:57 IST
A married couple has been arrested at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here for allegedly smuggling into the country gold worth Rs 1.41 crore, the customs department said on Monday.

They were intercepted after their arrival from Bahrain on Sunday.

The customs officials recovered 1.5 kg gold (valued at Rs 1.11 crore), concealed inside the lining of trolley bags carried by the male passenger in the form of 15 silver-coloured metal wires, it said in a post on X. The officers recovered gold in the form of four silver-coloured metal wires concealed inside the lining of trolley bags carried by a female passenger, the customs said.

A total of 1.9 kg gold, valued at Rs 1.41 crore, was seized from them, it added.

The accused -- husband and his wife -- have been arrested, a customs official said.

