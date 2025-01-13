Maharashtra Pushes for Extended Soybean Procurement and Agro Hub Development

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called on the Union Agriculture Minister to extend the soybean procurement period in the state by 15 days. This move comes as Fadnavis reviewed the activities of the state's Marketing Department over the past 100 days, aiming to establish a seamless procurement mechanism.

In discussions, Fadnavis proposed the creation of agro hubs along the Samruddhi Expressway, underlining the necessity of equipping these hubs with essential facilities. He has also overseen the drafting of a comprehensive development plan for these agro-logistics centers.

Additionally, Fadnavis has prompted discussions on increasing onion storage facilities and explored a new economic classification for market committees. The plan aims to boost operational efficiency and meet increasing demands in agricultural logistics and warehousing.

(With inputs from agencies.)