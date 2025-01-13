JSW Energy's Strategic Move: Acquiring KSK Mahanadi Power
JSW Energy successfully acquires a 3,600 MW thermal power plant owned by KSK Mahanadi Power Company under insolvency proceedings. The deal awaits regulatory approval and enhances JSW Energy's capacity towards achieving its 20 GW target by 2030, integrating both conventional and renewable energy sources.
JSW Energy has announced its successful bid to acquire KSK Mahanadi Power Company, which operates a 3,600 MW thermal power facility, following insolvency proceedings.
Approval from the Committee of Creditors has been secured, with the transaction pending regulatory clearance from the National Company Law Tribunal and the Competition Commission of India.
The acquisition aligns with JSW Energy's strategic goals of expanding its energy portfolio, as the company continues to enhance its generation capacity towards a target of 20 GW well ahead of 2030, marking a significant step in addressing the nation's growing energy demands.
