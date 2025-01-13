JSW Energy's Strategic Move: Acquiring KSK Mahanadi Power

JSW Energy has announced its successful bid to acquire KSK Mahanadi Power Company, which operates a 3,600 MW thermal power facility, following insolvency proceedings.

Approval from the Committee of Creditors has been secured, with the transaction pending regulatory clearance from the National Company Law Tribunal and the Competition Commission of India.

The acquisition aligns with JSW Energy's strategic goals of expanding its energy portfolio, as the company continues to enhance its generation capacity towards a target of 20 GW well ahead of 2030, marking a significant step in addressing the nation's growing energy demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)