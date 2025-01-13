Supreme Court Rejects Oil Giants' Appeal in Honolulu Climate Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a bid by Sunoco and several leading oil companies to halt a lawsuit initiated by Honolulu seeking accountability for decades of alleged misinformation about climate change consequences due to fossil fuel usage.

The high court's decision leaves intact a ruling from Hawaii's judiciary, which supports the claims of state law violations. Others implicated include Exxon Mobil, BP, and Chevron, among others. The lawsuit, spearheaded in 2020 by the city of Honolulu and its Board of Water Supply, accuses the companies of false statements contributing to climate-induced damage.

The plaintiffs aim to receive financial compensation to address harm to property and infrastructure. Honolulu is situated on Hawaii's Oahu island.

