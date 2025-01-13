Left Menu

Rescued Newborn Fights for Life in ICU After Tragic Discovery in Ajmer

A newborn girl was found abandoned in Ajmer, Rajasthan, and is now receiving treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital. Discovered with severe injuries inflicted by rats and stray animals, she is in ICU suffering from anemia and breathing difficulties. Authorities have registered a case against the unidentified parents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:18 IST
Rescued Newborn Fights for Life in ICU After Tragic Discovery in Ajmer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newborn girl was rescued from abandonment in Rajasthan's Ajmer, where she was found in the bushes near Paltan Bazar. Discovered by a bus driver who alerted authorities, the infant was taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital.

Currently in intensive care, the infant is being treated for severe head injuries and multiple body scratches, believed to have been inflicted by rats and stray animals. The girl is also suffering from anemia and breathing difficulties, according to Dr. Amit Yadav of JLN Hospital.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified parents and informed the district child welfare committee as the investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding the child's abandonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

