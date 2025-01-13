Justice Krishnan Vinod Chandran Elevated to Supreme Court Judge

Justice Krishnan Vinod Chandran, who served as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, has been appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of India. This significant appointment was made official through a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

According to the notification, the appointment comes on the heels of a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, with the approval of the President of India. The appointment will take effect once Justice Chandran assumes his new role.

Justice Chandran's legal journey began with his appointment as a judge of the Kerala High Court on November 8, 2011. He later ascended to the Chief Justice position at the Patna High Court in March 2023, making him the apex court's latest addition after over a decade of judicial service.

(With inputs from agencies.)