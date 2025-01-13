Left Menu

Gujarat Celebrates 'Vikas Saptah' with Competitions and Projects

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel awarded winners of the 'Vikas Saptah Quiz' and Photography Competition in Gandhinagar. Celebrating Gujarat's development, 'Vikas Saptah' engaged 74,000 participants in quizzes and photography on themes like infrastructure and culture. Initiatives emphasized PM Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

13-01-2025
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has honored the champions of the 'Vikas Saptah Quiz' and 'Vikas Saptah Photograph Competition' at an official ceremony in the Chief Minister's Office, Gandhinagar. This significant event featured the presence of key figures, including Chief Secretary Raj Kumar and Additional Chief Secretaries Pankaj Joshi and Manoj Kumar Das, according to an official statement.

The state government launched 'Vikas Saptah' from October 7 to 15, 2024, marking 23 years of Gujarat's development journey since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office as Chief Minister in 2001. The online competitions formed part of diverse programs conducted throughout 'Vikas Saptah.' Around 74,000 individuals from across India participated, in collaboration with the MY GOV platform, with quizzes available in 12 languages highlighting Gujarat's growth and culture. Simultaneously, the contest showcased photographic themes like tourism, infrastructure development, and women's empowerment.

In a meeting at his office, CM Patel awarded the winners and discussed their views on Gujarat's progress, urging them to contribute to PM Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047 through efforts for a Viksit Gujarat. Encouraging active collaboration with government initiatives, CM Patel emphasized the role of citizens in the state's advancement.

Director of Information KL Bachani elaborated on 'Vikas Saptah' celebrations aimed at involving all citizens in state development, enhancing awareness and enthusiasm about crafting a Viksit Gujarat. The 2024 commemoration featured activities like 'Bharat Vikas Pratigya' and 'Padyatra' at significant venues, decorated public spaces, cultural programs, discussions, and radio podcasts.

Additionally, the event witnessed the inauguration and groundbreaking of development projects exceeding Rs 3,000 crore, with attendance from officials, contest winners, and their families. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

