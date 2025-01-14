CM Yogi Adityanath Leads 'Janta Darshan' at Goraknath Temple Amidst Maha Kumbh Celebrations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Goraknath Temple in Gorakhpur on Tuesday to hold a 'Janta Darshan', where he interacted with citizens and addressed their grievances. As the mahant of the temple since 2014, Yogi has frequently engaged with the public on these premises to expedite solutions to their issues, a practice he initiated shortly after assuming office as Chief Minister in 2017.

The occasion coincided with Makar Sankranti and the ongoing Maha Kumbh, a significant religious festival held every 12 years. In response to the first 'Amrit Snan', a ritual bath at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, CM Yogi shared warm wishes on social media, celebrating the cultural and religious heritage of the event.

Amidst the festivities, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar reported that over 10 million devotees had taken the holy dip by early morning, with participation expected to increase throughout the day. The event was meticulously monitored by senior officials to ensure its smooth execution across major cities including Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Ayodhya.

(With inputs from agencies.)