Left Menu

Sunsure Energy Secures Major Financing for Solapur Solar Project

Sunsure Energy has secured INR 416.35 crore in long-term debt financing from Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited to develop a 150 MWp solar park in Solapur, Maharashtra. The project aids major industrial clients in Maharashtra in their transition to renewable power, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:22 IST
Sunsure Energy Secures Major Financing for Solapur Solar Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sunsure Energy, a key provider of renewable energy solutions in India, has secured INR 416.35 crore in long-term debt from Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited. This funding supports the development of a 150 MWp solar park in Solapur, Maharashtra, which is poised to transform energy consumption among major industries in the region.

The Solapur solar initiative, involving multiple Special Purpose Vehicles, has already commenced its first phase and is actively supplying clean energy. It boasts long-term Power Purchase Agreements with industry leaders such as Sandoz, Bharat Forge, and Lupin, ensuring a substantial carbon footprint reduction by offsetting 163,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

Shashank Sharma, CEO of Sunsure Energy, expressed enthusiasm over the financial injection, underscoring its role in bolstering Sunsure's expansion and reinforcing their market leadership in renewable solutions. The partnership with Aseem Infrastructure marks a significant step in promoting sustainable energy projects, aligning with India's ambitious 2030 green targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025