Sunsure Energy Secures Major Financing for Solapur Solar Project

Sunsure Energy, a key provider of renewable energy solutions in India, has secured INR 416.35 crore in long-term debt from Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited. This funding supports the development of a 150 MWp solar park in Solapur, Maharashtra, which is poised to transform energy consumption among major industries in the region.

The Solapur solar initiative, involving multiple Special Purpose Vehicles, has already commenced its first phase and is actively supplying clean energy. It boasts long-term Power Purchase Agreements with industry leaders such as Sandoz, Bharat Forge, and Lupin, ensuring a substantial carbon footprint reduction by offsetting 163,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

Shashank Sharma, CEO of Sunsure Energy, expressed enthusiasm over the financial injection, underscoring its role in bolstering Sunsure's expansion and reinforcing their market leadership in renewable solutions. The partnership with Aseem Infrastructure marks a significant step in promoting sustainable energy projects, aligning with India's ambitious 2030 green targets.

