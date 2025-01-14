Left Menu

BrightNight Lights Up Maharashtra with Hybrid Renewable Power Breakthrough

BrightNight has inaugurated its 115 MW hybrid renewable power project in Maharashtra, marking its first energy delivery to the Indian grid. Optima Maharashtra, located in Dharashiv and featuring wind-solar technologies, aims to meet 40% of the state's energy needs from renewables by 2030, powering 230,000 homes.

Renewable power producer BrightNight has launched the initial phase of its significant 115 MW hybrid renewable power project in Maharashtra, signaling its first energy integration with the Indian power grid.

The Optima Maharashtra project, strategically placed in Dharashiv across 14,000 acres, combines advanced wind and solar technologies with BrightNight's AI-powered PowerAlpha platform to deliver optimal energy output, while maintaining a low environmental impact.

This project is pivotal in helping Maharashtra reach its goal of sourcing 40% of its energy from renewable resources by 2030, providing clean energy to 230,000 homes and reducing carbon emissions by 225,000 tonnes annually.

