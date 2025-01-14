Drought-Stricken Greek Islands Turn to Seawater for Hotel Pools

Hotels on Greek islands could soon be using seawater in their swimming pools, amid worsening drought conditions, according to new legislation under discussion in parliament.

Over the past two years, Greece has grappled with severe drought, with the influx of tourists further taxing water resources, especially on islands frequented by vacationers.

Elena Rapti, deputy tourism minister, outlined plans to remove legal barriers for pumping seawater into private pools, aiming to address dwindling water reserves on many islands. Rapti's comments, made during a hospitality reform bill debate, were published on the Greek parliament's website.

