Left Menu

'That's You': Unveiling Himachal's Slow Tourism Revolution

Himachal Pradesh's 'That's You' campaign, launched by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, aims to deepen traveler connections with the Himalayan environment. Promoting 'slow tourism', it encourages longer stays in rural areas to boost local economies, sustain environment, and highlight local culture, cuisine, and traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:35 IST
'That's You': Unveiling Himachal's Slow Tourism Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has inaugurated Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department's 'That's You' campaign, which focuses on forging a more intimate connection between tourists and the Himalayan landscape.

This campaign represents a shift in state tourism policy, advocating for 'slow tourism'. By promoting prolonged stays in lesser-known villages, it aims to bolster the local economy, alleviate pressure on popular sites, and emphasize the region's cultural heritage.

Tourism Director Vivek Bhatia confirms the campaign will be launched at critical entry points, like the Chandigarh-Shimla route, Gaggal, and Bhuntar airports, and the famous Kalka-Shimla toy train route, fostering a unique travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Housing Revolution: Transparency, Trust, and Technology

Himachal's Housing Revolution: Transparency, Trust, and Technology

 India
2
Congress Revamps Legal Cell to Fortify Legal Battles Nationwide

Congress Revamps Legal Cell to Fortify Legal Battles Nationwide

 India
3
Sky-High Safety: AAIB Shakes Up Aviation Standards After IndiGo Airprox Incident

Sky-High Safety: AAIB Shakes Up Aviation Standards After IndiGo Airprox Inci...

 India
4
Former Mayors Vie for Power in Mumbai's Civic Battle

Former Mayors Vie for Power in Mumbai's Civic Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026