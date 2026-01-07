'That's You': Unveiling Himachal's Slow Tourism Revolution

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has inaugurated Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department's 'That's You' campaign, which focuses on forging a more intimate connection between tourists and the Himalayan landscape.

This campaign represents a shift in state tourism policy, advocating for 'slow tourism'. By promoting prolonged stays in lesser-known villages, it aims to bolster the local economy, alleviate pressure on popular sites, and emphasize the region's cultural heritage.

Tourism Director Vivek Bhatia confirms the campaign will be launched at critical entry points, like the Chandigarh-Shimla route, Gaggal, and Bhuntar airports, and the famous Kalka-Shimla toy train route, fostering a unique travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)