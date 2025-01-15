Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Target Russia's Oil Supply Chain

The U.S. has imposed new sanctions against Russian oil which could cause significant disruptions in Russia's oil supply and distribution. The IEA has maintained supply forecasts for Russia and Iran, noting potential tightening of crude oil and fuel balances due to these sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:30 IST
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that the latest U.S. sanctions against Russian oil could lead to significant disruptions in Russia's supply and distribution chains. The report, released on Wednesday, highlights potential impacts on the global oil market.

Despite these sanctions, the Paris-based agency has maintained its supply forecasts for Russia and Iran for the current month, citing uncertainties regarding the complete effects of the new measures. These actions by Washington are poised to tighten crude oil and fuel balances, a development that could affect global oil markets.

The IEA's findings emphasize the complex interplay between geopolitical actions and global energy dynamics, as stakeholders in the sector closely monitor potential shifts in oil production and distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

