Himachal Pradesh Launches Special Task Force to Combat Drug Menace

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has initiated a Special Task Force to tackle drug abuse and organized crime. Aimed at creating a drug-free state, the STF will work in collaboration with police units and de-addiction centers, while enhancing community awareness and fast-tracking justice.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) aimed at eradicating drug abuse and dismantling organized crime networks across the state. Announced in an official release, the initiative is led by top-ranking police officers, marking a significant step toward fostering a healthier society.

Addressing the global challenge of drug abuse, CM Sukhu highlighted stringent measures implemented by the state, including laws to confiscate properties of drug offenders. The STF, equipped with a dedicated commando force receiving specialized anti-narcotics training, will recruit half of its personnel specifically for this mission. Collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau will enhance the task force's effectiveness, utilizing existing police department resources.

The STF is tasked with disrupting drug trafficking, targeting kingpins, and strengthening intelligence through expedited forensic protocols. Community engagement initiatives, such as the "Him Veer" and "Him Dost" programs, alongside awareness campaigns in educational institutions, underline its comprehensive strategy. Special courts for NDPS cases will be established to expedite justice. Operating independently or with local police, the STF will submit regular progress reports as it sets out to ensure a safer, drug-free Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

