Governors of Bihar and Manipur Meet President; Emphasize Commitment to Resolve Key Issues
Bihar's new governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, and Manipur's newly appointed governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, met President Droupadi Murmu. The meetings highlighted the central government's commitment to addressing regional issues, with Bhalla's appointment being particularly notable amid Manipur's ethnic unrest. Khan recently took his oath in Bihar, pledging to honor its rich history.
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Manipur's new Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. The meetings underlined the central government's focus on resolving key state challenges.
Arif Mohammed Khan, who transitioned from being the Governor of Kerala to Bihar, took his oath of office on January 2, administered by Patna High Court Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran. Khan emphasized the historical significance and potential of Bihar in his inaugural address.
Bhalla's appointment in Manipur occurs against a backdrop of ethnic tensions. Former Union Home Secretary Bhalla was recognized by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for his competence and understanding of the state's issues, projecting confidence in his ability to navigate the challenges ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
