Court Denies Bail for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA Case

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday denied bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who has been implicated under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Balyan was arrested on December 4 due to connections with gangster Kapila Sangwan, also known as Nandu.

Presiding over the case, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the bail plea while the Delhi police were notified of a petition that seeks permission for Balyan to sign essential documents for electoral participation. In a tactical shift, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated Balyan's wife, Pooja, as the candidate for the Uttam Nagar Assembly seat while Balyan registers as a proxy candidate.

The court had reserved its decision on the bail request until January 9 after extensive arguments from both Balyan's counsel and the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for Delhi police. Opposition from the Delhi police highlighted Balyan's nexus with Sangwan, noting his alleged role in funding and facilitating the crime syndicate's activities, such as extortion and land grabbing.

