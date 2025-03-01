Delhi Police Contests Court Ruling on MCOCA Interrogation

The Delhi Police recently appealed to the Delhi High Court to overturn a trial court's decision disallowing the interrogation of an accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The judge had criticized the FIR, asserting it was based on an incorrect legal premise.

This FIR targets Hasim Baba alias Asim and his crime syndicate. The police sought permission to question Asrar in connection with the MCOCA case involving Hashim Baba.

Justice Sanjeev Narula has granted time for the respondent's counsel to file a reply, with the matter set for March 5. Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh emphasized to the High Court the urgency of setting aside the trial court's judgment. The trial court had dismissed the police's application, citing the FIR's flawed legal foundation.

