German Authorities Hold Russian Oil Tanker for Customs Assessment

German authorities have detained a Russian oil tanker, the Eventin, in the Baltic Sea for a customs assessment. The Panama-flagged vessel, carrying 99,000 metric tons of oil, will remain in German waters until all legal conditions are verified, ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements.

Updated: 15-01-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:26 IST
In a recent development, German authorities have detained a Russian oil tanker named Eventin in the Baltic Sea. The tanker, flagged under Panama, was seized while adrift and unable to maneuver last week, Berlin officials confirmed.

The 274-meter-long vessel, laden with 99,000 metric tons of oil, is currently under rigorous customs assessment to ensure compliance with all necessary legal and regulatory prerequisites. The process, conducted by German customs authorities, aims to verify the fulfillment of all conditions and requirements applicable to the transport of such cargo.

"German customs authorities are currently checking whether all the conditions and requirements that need to be met are being fulfilled," a government spokesperson stated, emphasizing that Eventin will remain in German waters until the completion of the evaluation process.

