Royal Navy Shadows Russian Vessels in Strategic Waters

The Royal Navy monitored Russian vessels navigating through the English Channel and North Sea, as part of routine operations. HMS Somerset oversaw Russia's Boikiy warship escorting the Baltic Leader. This mission is part of ongoing efforts to safeguard UK national security and critical infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:39 IST
  Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Royal Navy recently executed a monitoring mission on Russian vessels traversing the English Channel and North Sea. This exercise saw HMS Somerset, a vessel experienced in such operations, keep a close watch over Russia's Boikiy warship as it shepherded the Baltic Leader through UK waters, according to official sources.

Britain's navy regularly conducts shadowing missions to detect and avert potential threats to national safety, especially concerning vital infrastructure like undersea cables. Such vigilance was also observed earlier when HMS Somerset surveilled the suspected Russian spy ship, Yantar, and other ships possibly carrying military supplies through the Channel.

The recent observation began when HMS Somerset started tracking Boikiy on its southward journey from the North Sea through the Channel. This vigilant oversight came to a climax as the Russian convoy from Syria, led by Boikiy, aimed to return the Baltic Leader, a U.S.-sanctioned ship allegedly transporting Russian military ordnance, back to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

