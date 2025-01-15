Wave of Youth: 500 Young Leaders Join BJYM Ahead of Delhi Elections
In a major boost to the BJP before the Delhi Assembly elections, over 500 youth leaders have joined the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha under the initiative 'Youth Connect with Delhi Dehat'. Led by Tejasvi Surya, the move aims for transformative leadership in Delhi, countering the current AAP government.
In a strategic move set to bolster its position ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed a significant influx of over 500 young leaders joining the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). The event, held under the 'Youth Connect with Delhi Dehat' initiative, marks a pivotal moment in the political landscape of the national capital.
The gathering was graced by the presence of BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya, who was accompanied by notable BJP figures including MPs Harsh Malhotra, Kamaljit Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, and Youth National General Secretary Rohit Chahal. Surya, in an interview with ANI, expressed optimism, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for political engagement among young citizens has resonated, leading to this significant participation.
Expressing confidence in the party's prospects, Surya highlighted the growing dissatisfaction among Delhi's youth with the current governance under the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. He asserted that the embracing of BJP by such a large cohort of young leaders indicates a strong desire for change, aligning with the party's vision for development and a 'Viksit Bharat'.
Among the new entrants are student leaders, sports association members, NGO heads, and representatives from Resident Welfare Associations, all vowing to work towards realizing Prime Minister Modi's vision. The collective enthusiasm signifies a major push for the BJP, especially with promises of a 'Double Engine Sarkar' focusing on infrastructural growth, job creation, and youth empowerment.
The Delhi Assembly elections will be contested in a single phase on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. As both AAP and BJP unveil their candidates, the political tussle intensifies, with the BJP striving to overturn its previous performance, where it clinched only eight out of 70 seats in the 2020 elections dominated by AAP.
