U.S. Intensifies Sanctions on Russia as Trump Administration Approaches

The United States has imposed hundreds of sanctions against Russia, targeting over 250 entities, including those in China, as the Biden administration seeks to solidify its stance in its final days. The measures aim to make reversing the sanctions difficult for the incoming administration, potentially impacting Russia's energy sector and military industrial base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 08:01 IST
In a decisive move, the United States intensified sanctions on Russia on Wednesday, targeting over 250 entities as the Biden administration's term closes. The aim is to pressure Moscow and safeguard previously established sanctions, with over 100 of these targets linked to Russia's military and energy sectors.

The newly imposed restrictions extend to significant entities in Russia and China, further complicating any efforts to reverse these sanctions. A senior official noted that Congress would need to be consulted before any changes could occur, ensuring the measures have strong backing.

With Trump's administration set to take over, officials and experts see the action as 'Trump-proof.' Concerns about how the incoming administration will handle sanctions persist, given Trump's historically friendly stance toward President Putin and his interest in swiftly discussing issues surrounding Ukraine with him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

