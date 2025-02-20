Left Menu

U.S. Diplomatic Downsizing in China Sparks Concerns

The U.S. plans a significant reduction of its diplomatic mission in China, affecting embassies and consulates in Beijing, Hong Kong, and other cities. This move is part of President Trump's broader initiative to cut government spending. Potential layoffs could occur by Friday, though reassignment details remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2025 06:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 06:05 IST
The United States is poised to reduce its diplomatic mission in China by up to 10%, according to the South China Morning Post. The move will impact American diplomats and local employees in mainland China and Hong Kong, with notices potentially issued as early as Friday in what is being called an unprecedented downsizing effort.

The cuts will target the embassy in Beijing as well as consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang, Wuhan, and Hong Kong. It remains uncertain whether affected personnel will be reassigned within the diplomatic service, although layoffs are anticipated, sources indicate.

This initiative aligns with President Donald Trump's administration's broader strategy to reduce perceived government waste, including directives for staff cuts at U.S. embassies worldwide. Despite the impending changes, the U.S. State Department has not yet commented on the situation. The diplomatic hub in Beijing currently accommodates over 1,300 staff, representing nearly 50 U.S. federal agencies.

