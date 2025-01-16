Left Menu

Japanese Megabank Theft Scandal: Executives Act After Massive Heist

Executives at a leading Japanese bank took pay cuts after the arrest of an employee who allegedly stole approximately 1.4 billion yen in valuables from customers' safe deposit boxes. The thefts, occurring over four years across two branches of MUFG Bank, prompted an internal review and compensation strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:57 IST
Japanese Megabank Theft Scandal: Executives Act After Massive Heist
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Japan

Executives at a major Japanese bank issued an apology and announced pay cuts Thursday following the arrest of an employee accused of embezzling around 1.4 billion yen in valuables from clients' safe deposit boxes.

The thefts, spanning four years and affecting two branches of MUFG Bank, were revealed last October, with approximately 60 safe deposit boxes compromised. The suspect, believed to have stolen gold and cash, was identified by Tokyo police as Yukari Iwamura, also known as Yamazaki.

Amid ongoing investigations, executives, including Chairman Naoki Hori and Chief Executive Junichi Hanzawa, announced a 30% salary reduction over three months as the bank strengthens security measures and compensates affected customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025