Tragic Incident in Shillong: Restaurant Employee Arrested for Colleague's Murder

A restaurant worker in Shillong, Meghalaya, was arrested for allegedly murdering his female colleague with an iron pipe after an argument. The police, following evidence and an interrogation, confirmed the man's confession. The victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem at NEIGRIHMS hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 01-03-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic event unfolded in Shillong, Meghalaya, as a 42-year-old restaurant employee was taken into custody for reportedly murdering his colleague. The incident occurred following an argument at a restaurant in the Lachumiere area on Thursday night.

According to East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem, the accused confessed to the crime, and the weapon, identified as a hollow iron pipe, was retrieved by law enforcement.

The victim's body has been dispatched to NEIGRIHMS hospital for a post-mortem examination, with further investigations continuing into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

