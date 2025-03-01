Tragic Incident in Shillong: Restaurant Employee Arrested for Colleague's Murder

A tragic event unfolded in Shillong, Meghalaya, as a 42-year-old restaurant employee was taken into custody for reportedly murdering his colleague. The incident occurred following an argument at a restaurant in the Lachumiere area on Thursday night.

According to East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem, the accused confessed to the crime, and the weapon, identified as a hollow iron pipe, was retrieved by law enforcement.

The victim's body has been dispatched to NEIGRIHMS hospital for a post-mortem examination, with further investigations continuing into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)