Finnish Authorities Seize Eagle S Tanker Amid Sanctions Controversy

Finnish Customs have seized the UAE-owned Eagle S tanker, suspected of damaging subsea cables. Though its fuel cargo was retained, it won't face further investigation into sanctions on Russian oil, as entry into Finnish waters was requested by authorities. NATO ramps up Baltic Sea presence amid ongoing disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UAE-owned Eagle S tanker, seized by Finnish authorities over suspicions it damaged subsea cables, will not undergo a separate criminal probe into potential violations of sanctions related to its fuel cargo, as confirmed by Finnish Customs on Thursday.

Last month's seizure was linked to suspicions involving the Finnish-Estonian power line and associated telecoms cables. Authorities believe the Eagle S, accompanied by its cargo of unleaded petrol and diesel, forms part of a shadow fleet circumventing Russian oil sanctions.

With heightened alert across Baltic Sea nations following multiple telecom and power disruptions, NATO plans to increase its presence in the region as a strategic response to ongoing security concerns post-Russia's Ukraine invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

