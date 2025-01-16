Finnish Authorities Seize Eagle S Tanker Amid Sanctions Controversy

The UAE-owned Eagle S tanker, seized by Finnish authorities over suspicions it damaged subsea cables, will not undergo a separate criminal probe into potential violations of sanctions related to its fuel cargo, as confirmed by Finnish Customs on Thursday.

Last month's seizure was linked to suspicions involving the Finnish-Estonian power line and associated telecoms cables. Authorities believe the Eagle S, accompanied by its cargo of unleaded petrol and diesel, forms part of a shadow fleet circumventing Russian oil sanctions.

With heightened alert across Baltic Sea nations following multiple telecom and power disruptions, NATO plans to increase its presence in the region as a strategic response to ongoing security concerns post-Russia's Ukraine invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)