Peace Talks: Vance Supports Trump's Russian Negotiations

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S. Vice President JD Vance voiced support for President Donald Trump's diplomatic dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Vance suggested that these negotiations are crucial for resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"How are you going to end the war unless you're talking to Russia?" Vance posed to the audience, highlighting the importance of dialogue in achieving peace.

He further expressed optimism, stating, "I really believe we're on the cusp of peace in Europe for the first time in three years," suggesting a hopeful outlook for a resolution to the regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)