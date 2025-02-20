Left Menu

Peace Talks: Vance Supports Trump's Russian Negotiations

JD Vance defended President Trump's approach to negotiating with Vladimir Putin, suggesting that these discussions could lead to the end of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Vance expressed optimism about the potential for achieving peace in Europe for the first time in three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:20 IST
Peace Talks: Vance Supports Trump's Russian Negotiations
JD Vance
  • Country:
  • United States

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S. Vice President JD Vance voiced support for President Donald Trump's diplomatic dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Vance suggested that these negotiations are crucial for resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"How are you going to end the war unless you're talking to Russia?" Vance posed to the audience, highlighting the importance of dialogue in achieving peace.

He further expressed optimism, stating, "I really believe we're on the cusp of peace in Europe for the first time in three years," suggesting a hopeful outlook for a resolution to the regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025