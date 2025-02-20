Tensions Rise as Russia Rejects UK's Troop Deployment Proposal

The Kremlin issued a stern warning on Thursday against any potential British deployment of troops to Ukraine, deeming it unacceptable. The statement comes amid speculation that the UK might support a peacekeeping mission in the region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored Russia's unease, pointing out that British involvement would entail participation from a NATO member. Such a move, he argued, holds serious implications for Russia's security interests.

In a strong critique, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov labeled the potential deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine, under any guise, as a 'direct threat.' Moscow's strong reaction indicates heightened tensions over NATO's role in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)