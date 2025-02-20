Tensions Rise as Russia Rejects UK's Troop Deployment Proposal
The Kremlin announced that any British plan to send troops to Ukraine is unacceptable to Russia, citing concerns over NATO involvement. Russian officials see this as a direct threat to their security. The statements have prompted Russia to closely monitor remarks from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The Kremlin issued a stern warning on Thursday against any potential British deployment of troops to Ukraine, deeming it unacceptable. The statement comes amid speculation that the UK might support a peacekeeping mission in the region.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored Russia's unease, pointing out that British involvement would entail participation from a NATO member. Such a move, he argued, holds serious implications for Russia's security interests.
In a strong critique, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov labeled the potential deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine, under any guise, as a 'direct threat.' Moscow's strong reaction indicates heightened tensions over NATO's role in Eastern Europe.
