Government Approves 8th Pay Commission for Central Employees

In a key development, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission, as announced on Thursday. This decision was met with approval and gratitude from officials, including Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of the Information and Publicity Department of the Railway Board, who praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their decisive action.

Kumar expressed his heartfelt thanks, stating, "I extend my gratitude to PM Narendra Modi. The employees are very happy with this decision. I am thankful to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also. All the employees were waiting for this Pay Commission. It will encourage the employees to work with more dedication."

During a press briefing in Delhi, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the Prime Minister has approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission for central government employees. Vaishnaw outlined that since India's independence in 1947, seven pay commissions have been established to revisit and adjust the salaries and benefits of central government workers.

He added, "For your awareness, our Prime Minister has approved the establishment of the 8th Central Pay Commission for all central government employees." He emphasized Prime Minister Modi's commitment to maintaining a structured timetable for setting up pay commissions. The previous commission, initiated in 2016, is slated to conclude its term in 2026.

The proactive initiation of the 8th Pay Commission before 2025 aims to provide adequate time to finalize its recommendations, ensuring effective implementation of proposed changes by the time the 7th Commission's term finishes. These commissions critically shape salary structures, allowances, and benefits for government employees, with their recommendations impacting millions of public sector workers and pensioners nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)