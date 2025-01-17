Left Menu

Mumbai Police Intensifies Search after Horror Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was brutally attacked in his Bandra apartment by an intruder, who inflicted severe stab injuries. After undergoing critical surgery, Saif remains in ICU. Mumbai Police has launched an intense manhunt, with multiple teams in pursuit of the suspect believed to be attempting robbery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:28 IST
Police teams at Lilavati Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra residence by an intruder early Thursday morning. The 2:30 am confrontation with the actor's maid escalated, leading Saif to sustain multiple stab wounds. Mumbai Police have launched a comprehensive investigation to ensure justice is served.

Saif was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery for severe spinal cord injuries caused by a lodged knife. The 2.5-inch-long blade was extracted successfully, and doctors have confirmed that he is out of danger, albeit still under observation in the ICU.

The suspect, alleged to have demanded one crore rupees during the attack, assaulted the maid with a hexa blade, causing injuries. Authorities continue their pursuit, citing the incident as a robbery attempt. Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9, confirmed multiple teams are working tirelessly to apprehend the intruder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

