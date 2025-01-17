Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: MLA Kawasi Lakhma Arrested by ED

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Raipur has detained Kawasi Lakhma, an MLA, on charges related to the Chhattisgarh liquor scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Following his arrest, he was presented in the Special Court at Raipur, which sanctioned a six-day custody for further interrogation.

Lakhma, who served as the Excise Minister during the fraudulent activities, allegedly overlooked illegal operations within the Excise Department. Investigations revealed he played a significant role in introducing the FL-10A liquor license and manipulated departmental procedures, reportedly receiving Rs 2 crore monthly from illicit proceeds.

Evidence indicated the proceeds were invested in assets, showcasing corruption between 2019 and 2022. The scam involved bribes for procuring liquor, unaccounted sales, and a cartel-like control over market shares, costing the state Rs 2100 crore. The ED has also arrested other officials, continuing their probe into the wide-reaching scam.

