Massive Turnout at Mahakumbh Mela Amid Tight Security Measures

Over 1.78 million pilgrims and 1 million Kalpavasis attended Mahakumbh Mela on Friday. As safety concerns rise, Prayagraj officials implement prohibitory orders to maintain law and order during upcoming festivals and exams. Mahakumbh, starting January 13, continues until February 26 with key bathing dates ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:42 IST
Massive Turnout at Mahakumbh Mela Amid Tight Security Measures
Visual of devotees at Mahakumbh Mela (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turnout, Mahakumbh Mela witnessed the arrival of over 1.78 million pilgrims and 1 million Kalpavasis on Friday. The grand celebration, marked by a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, accounted for more than 2.78 million participants on the fifth day at 4 pm, according to official sources.

Figures show that the sacred site attracted over 70 million devotees by January 16. Authorities reported that by 2 pm on Friday, a million pilgrims and Kalpavasis had congregated at the Mahakumbh, reinforcing its reputation as one of the largest religious gatherings globally.

In light of potential law and order challenges, Prayagraj's Additional Commissioner of Police has announced prohibitory orders, effective until February 28, under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023. This measure aims to prevent disruptions during numerous forthcoming festivals and competitive exams.

The order highlights upcoming events such as Mahakumbh 2025, Republic Day, and several others, noting the district's communal sensitivity. Authorities stressed the necessity of maintaining peace, citing reliable intelligence indicating possible threats from anti-social elements.

The official stance emphasizes preventing disturbances to ensure the peaceful conduct of religious festivals and examinations. Thus, a unilateral order was enforced, bypassing hearings or notices to potentially involved parties.

Maha Kumbh, inaugurated on January 13, will run until February 26. The next major bathing dates include Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and Maha Shivaratri on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

