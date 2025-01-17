Massive Turnout at Mahakumbh Mela Amid Tight Security Measures

In a significant turnout, Mahakumbh Mela witnessed the arrival of over 1.78 million pilgrims and 1 million Kalpavasis on Friday. The grand celebration, marked by a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, accounted for more than 2.78 million participants on the fifth day at 4 pm, according to official sources.

Figures show that the sacred site attracted over 70 million devotees by January 16. Authorities reported that by 2 pm on Friday, a million pilgrims and Kalpavasis had congregated at the Mahakumbh, reinforcing its reputation as one of the largest religious gatherings globally.

In light of potential law and order challenges, Prayagraj's Additional Commissioner of Police has announced prohibitory orders, effective until February 28, under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023. This measure aims to prevent disruptions during numerous forthcoming festivals and competitive exams.

The order highlights upcoming events such as Mahakumbh 2025, Republic Day, and several others, noting the district's communal sensitivity. Authorities stressed the necessity of maintaining peace, citing reliable intelligence indicating possible threats from anti-social elements.

The official stance emphasizes preventing disturbances to ensure the peaceful conduct of religious festivals and examinations. Thus, a unilateral order was enforced, bypassing hearings or notices to potentially involved parties.

Maha Kumbh, inaugurated on January 13, will run until February 26. The next major bathing dates include Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and Maha Shivaratri on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)