Amit Shah Urges Swift Implementation of New Criminal Laws in Madhya Pradesh

In a significant development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday urged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to ensure the comprehensive implementation of newly enacted criminal laws in the state. This directive was delivered during a review meeting held in New Delhi, aimed at assessing the progress of the three pivotal laws.

Shah suggested that the Chief Minister conduct monthly reviews, while the Chief Secretary should assess every 15 days, and the Director General of Police on a weekly basis. Police personnel were instructed to focus on delivering timely justice. The gathering included top officials from both central and state governments, emphasizing the necessity for swift and effective law enforcement.

Commending the ongoing efforts by the Madhya Pradesh government, Shah highlighted the need for vigilance against potential misuse of legal provisions. He emphasized enhancements such as broader forensic capabilities and digital transparency in law enforcement processes. The Home Minister also underscored the need for robust legal aid for underprivileged communities.

