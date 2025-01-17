CNN Found Liable for Defaming Navy Veteran
A Florida jury determined that CNN defamed a U.S. Navy veteran involved in Afghanistan evacuations post-U.S. military withdrawal. The broadcaster was ordered to pay $5 million in damages, with further proceedings to assess punitive damages.
A Florida jury has ruled that CNN defamed a U.S. Navy veteran who played a key role in evacuating people from Afghanistan following the U.S. military's withdrawal in 2021.
The jury ordered CNN to pay $5 million in damages to the veteran.
There will be a subsequent phase in the trial where potential punitive damages will be decided.
