Mastermind Behind Khyati Hospital Fraud Nabbed at Airport

In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing medical malpractice investigation, Ahmedabad Crime Branch officials have detained Kartik Patel, the main accused in the Khyati Hospital case, at the airport this morning, according to police reports. The hospital has been embroiled in controversy following the misuse of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) scheme, culminating in fraudulent practices and patient fatalities.

For months, Patel eluded authorities by traversing various countries, seeking bail which was ultimately denied, forcing his return to India. This dramatic turn of events follows the unearthing of a multi-crore fraud linked to Ayushman Bharat cards, leading to eight arrests earlier by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

Joint Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal revealed that hospital staff manipulated the PM-JAY portal to conduct unnecessary surgeries under false pretenses. With a stake of 51 percent in Khyati Hospital, Kartik Patel, along with associates, facilitated the creation of fake PMJAY cards to illicitly procure funds. These revelations shed light on a broader scheme where the hospital set up patient camps, extending illegal card creation services, ultimately claiming undue benefits.

