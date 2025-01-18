Left Menu

Mastermind Behind Khyati Hospital Fraud Nabbed at Airport

Kartik Patel, the main accused in the Khyati Hospital malpractice case, has been detained by Ahmedabad Crime Branch. The hospital has been linked to fraudulent activities under the PM-JAY scheme after unnecessary procedures led to patient deaths. Patel's arrest is part of a larger investigation, resulting in multiple arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:14 IST
Mastermind Behind Khyati Hospital Fraud Nabbed at Airport
Prime accused in the Khyati Hospital operation case, Kartik Patel (Photo/Ahmedabad Crime Branch). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing medical malpractice investigation, Ahmedabad Crime Branch officials have detained Kartik Patel, the main accused in the Khyati Hospital case, at the airport this morning, according to police reports. The hospital has been embroiled in controversy following the misuse of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) scheme, culminating in fraudulent practices and patient fatalities.

For months, Patel eluded authorities by traversing various countries, seeking bail which was ultimately denied, forcing his return to India. This dramatic turn of events follows the unearthing of a multi-crore fraud linked to Ayushman Bharat cards, leading to eight arrests earlier by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

Joint Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal revealed that hospital staff manipulated the PM-JAY portal to conduct unnecessary surgeries under false pretenses. With a stake of 51 percent in Khyati Hospital, Kartik Patel, along with associates, facilitated the creation of fake PMJAY cards to illicitly procure funds. These revelations shed light on a broader scheme where the hospital set up patient camps, extending illegal card creation services, ultimately claiming undue benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025