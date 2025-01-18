Maha Kumbh 2023: Exemplary Preparedness Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Leadership

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday lauded the extensive preparations and safety protocols in place for the Maha Kumbh, taking place in Prayagraj, under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Addressing the media, Shekhawat critiqued the approach of previous administrations in managing such large-scale events.

"The Maha Kumbh is organized with comprehensive readiness and safety under CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership. It deserves to be a case study for governmental arrangements in handling one of the world's largest human congregations," said Shekhawat. He referred to the past mismanagement, notably the 2013 stampede, highlighting improved measures this time.

To reinforce the preparations, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar inspected the Maha Kumbh site last Thursday, overseeing a high-level review meeting at the ICC auditorium. Over 2.5 million devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam by the fifth day. The festival, having commenced on January 13, continues till February 26, with key bathing dates ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)