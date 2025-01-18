Left Menu

Historic Pilgrimage: Mahakumbh Mela Draws Over 73 Million Devotees

The Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj witnessed a massive gathering with over 73 million pilgrims participating by January 17. The event also saw the participation of notable figures, including 'Golden Baba' and Laurene Powell, creating an atmosphere of devotion as people united for the holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

Swami Narayan Nand Giri aka Golden Baba (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an awe-inspiring display of faith, over 1.98 million pilgrims visited the Mahakumbh Mela on Saturday by 10 am, according to data from the Uttar Pradesh government. This event saw more than 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 9.84 lakh pilgrims taking a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam on the sixth day of festivities.

As of January 17, more than 73 million worshippers had attended the Mahakumbh Mela. Notably, Mahamandaleshwar Narayanand Giri Maharaj, known as 'Golden Baba' of Niranjani Akhada, donned over 6 kilograms of jewelry, which he claims provides him with "positive energy" during religious ceremonies.

Among the participants was Laurene Powell, wife of the late Steve Jobs, who is reportedly drawn to Hindu teachings and seeks to join Sanatan Dharma. The Kumbh Mela continues to attract both Indian and international devotees who imbue the gatherings with a unique blend of spirituality and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

