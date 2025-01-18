Power Ministry Reviews Progress: Focus on Smart Meters and Solar Expansion

In a significant meeting held in New Delhi, Union Minister of Power and Housing Manohar Lal led discussions on the 'Implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS)'. Alongside Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik, key figures of the Ministry of Power convened to explore advancements in the power sector.

The meeting spotlighted the evolving landscape of India's power distribution network, underscoring the sector's pivotal role in bolstering industrial growth and economic advancement. Union Minister Lal stressed the urgency of boosting generation and transmission capabilities to meet national demand. Notably, power availability has seen impressive improvements, with urban areas experiencing an increase from 22 to 23.4 hours of service, and rural regions from 12.5 to 22.4 hours over the past ten years.

Attention centered on implementing smart meters, promising reduced billing errors, energy efficiency, and integration of renewable energy. This initiative aligns with measures to ease RTS system installations, encouraging state-driven solar scheme promotions. Acknowledging valuable suggestions from committee members, the minister called for immediate integration of these insights to ensure a stable, high-quality power supply across the nation.

