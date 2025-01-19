Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Two Students Drown in Achankovil River

Two Class 10 students, Sree Saran and Abel, drowned in the Achankovil River near Omallur on Sunday afternoon while bathing after playing football.

Two Class 10 students drowned tragically in the Achankovil River near Omallur on Sunday afternoon, police confirmed.

The victims were identified as Sree Saran from Ilavumthitta and Abel from Cheekkanal. The incident took place around 2.30 pm, according to local authorities.

After playing football on nearby turf, the boys reportedly entered the river for a bath. Despite a swift response by the Fire and Rescue Services, their lives could not be saved.

