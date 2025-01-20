Dense Fog Triggers Fatal Collision Near Mundwa: Two Dead, Four Injured
A tragic collision between a truck and a pickup in dense fog claimed two lives and injured four near Mundwa, Nagaur. The accident involved a vegetable-laden pickup heading towards Kuchera. Police and locals rushed to the site, facilitating the injured's transfer to hospitals for further treatment.
A fatal collision near Mundwa, Nagaur, has claimed the lives of two individuals and left four others injured, according to local authorities. The accident transpired on Monday when a pickup truck, carrying vegetables, collided with another truck due to dense fog conditions close to the Bada Mata Temple.
Immediate responses from Mundwa police and local villagers helped mobilize the injured to JLN Hospital in Nagaur. Among them, critically injured Sunil Sankhla was redirected to Jodhpur for further medical assistance. The deceased have been identified as Suresh Sankhla and Ramzan, both residents of Kuchera.
Efforts to clear the accident site are ongoing, with police officials engaging cranes to move the vehicles. The bodies of the deceased have been transported to the morgue, while investigations into the cause of the collision continue. (ANI)
