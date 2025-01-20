Dense Fog Triggers Fatal Collision Near Mundwa: Two Dead, Four Injured

A fatal collision near Mundwa, Nagaur, has claimed the lives of two individuals and left four others injured, according to local authorities. The accident transpired on Monday when a pickup truck, carrying vegetables, collided with another truck due to dense fog conditions close to the Bada Mata Temple.

Immediate responses from Mundwa police and local villagers helped mobilize the injured to JLN Hospital in Nagaur. Among them, critically injured Sunil Sankhla was redirected to Jodhpur for further medical assistance. The deceased have been identified as Suresh Sankhla and Ramzan, both residents of Kuchera.

Efforts to clear the accident site are ongoing, with police officials engaging cranes to move the vehicles. The bodies of the deceased have been transported to the morgue, while investigations into the cause of the collision continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)