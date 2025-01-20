Left Menu

Bharat Battery Show Sparks Industry Growth with Record Attendance

The second edition of Bharat Battery Show recorded a significant increase in attendance, drawing over 10,000 visitors on its opening day. The event showcased advancements in battery technology and recycling, involving key industry and government stakeholders. Prime Minister Modi's visit underscored the sector's potential growth and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:44 IST
Bharat Battery Show Sparks Industry Growth with Record Attendance
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Battery Show's second edition attracted more than 10,000 visitors on its inaugural day, marking a noteworthy increase in interest for the battery storage and recycling sector. Organised by the India Energy Storage Alliance, the event is part of the larger Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a keen interest in battery manufacturing advancements, engaging with leading exhibitors and endorsing the sector's growth potential. Vikram Handa, Managing Director of Epsilon Advanced Materials, highlighted the significance of Modi's visit in boosting industry confidence.

The show serves as a pivotal cooperation platform between industry and government, with numerous firms like Vecmocon and Amaraza demonstrating their cutting-edge solutions in battery management and recycling, aligning with the vision of a circular economy.

