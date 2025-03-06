Left Menu

Vikram Solar plans 1 GW solid-state cell and battery manufacturing facility

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 17:40 IST
Vikram Solar plans 1 GW solid-state cell and battery manufacturing facility
  • Country:
  • India

Vikram Solar on Thursday announced plans to set up an integrated solid-state cell and battery manufacturing facility with a capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW).

The venture will contribute to the energy storage landscape by delivering sustainable, innovative battery solutions with improved performance, Vikram Solar said in a statement.

The company plans to set up a 1 GWh fully integrated solid-state cell and battery manufacturing facility with proprietary battery management system (BMS) technology, the statement said.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, CMD Vikram Solar, said ''Our solid-state batteries, developed and manufactured with majority of India-made components support 'Atmanirbharta' initiative. Leveraging the technology of our partners, Entity2 Energy Storage, we are committed to producing batteries that can be scaled up to meet the growing energy needs.'' The company did not divulge any further information related to project cost and timeline.

Kolkata-based Vikram Solar Ltd is one of the leading Indian solar module manufacturers, specialising in efficient photovoltaic module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025