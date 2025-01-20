Lok Sabha Speaker Calls for Legislative Reform at AIPOC Conference

At the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Patna, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla voiced serious concerns about the deteriorating decorum and declining efficiency in legislative proceedings. Birla stressed the critical need for lawmakers to prioritize effective scheduling and maximize the use of parliamentary time to address national issues.

Birla proposed the implementation of an internal Code of Conduct for members, ensuring respect for democratic values and constitutional propriety. He highlighted the importance of transcending political ideologies to uphold healthy parliamentary traditions and urged Presiding Officers to strengthen democratic institutions.

Advocating for the integration of technology and AI to boost legislative transparency, Birla noted India's progress towards a paperless parliament. He emphasized the 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' initiative and collective federal efforts as pivotal steps towards making India a stronger, self-reliant nation.

