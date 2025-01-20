Controversy Surrounds RG Kar Rape-Murder Convict's Life Sentence
The Sealdah court's decision to impose life imprisonment for Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape-murder case has sparked outrage among leaders and doctors, with demands for a death penalty. West Bengal's CM and medical community express dissatisfaction, questioning the court's decision and calling for stricter justice.
The life imprisonment sentence handed down by the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court to Sanjay Roy, the accused in the RG Kar rape-murder case, has drawn significant criticism. The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, had West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others demanding the death penalty instead.
Chief Minister Banerjee voiced her discontent, suggesting that if Kolkata Police had been involved, capital punishment would have been pursued. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called for more proactive measures, citing that severe punishment alone doesn't curb crime. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also questioned the depth of the investigation.
Junior doctors protested outside the court, insisting on harsher penalties and expressing plans to appeal the decision. Medical associations echoed these sentiments, dissatisfied with the leniency of the sentence. The victim's family expressed dismay over investigative lapses, demanding justice beyond compensation.
